ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano govt sets aside ₦3.5bn for foreign scholarship

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner said that the government had almost concluded processing the visas for the students, who would embark on the journey by end of the month.

Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf [KNSG]
Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf [KNSG]

Recommended articles

Dr Yusuf Kofar-Mata, the state’s Commissioner for Higher Education, said this on Friday in Kano, when he spoke with newsmen after the weekly state executive council meeting.

Kofar-Mata said that the students would study in seven universities in India and Uganda.

The commissioner said that the 550 beneficiaries were selected out of 1,250 students who applied for the scholarship.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that a level-playing ground was given to all the students, irrespective of their political affiliations, so long as the candidates were indigenous and qualified.

Kofar-Mata said that the government had almost concluded processing the visas for the students, who would embark on the journey by end of the month.

“We collected 1,250 applications for our postgraduate programmes and we have screened and come up with a list of 550 qualified indigenes of Kano who will be sponsored for postgraduate studies at various universities overseas.

“We are in the process of authenticating all the documents of these students for the Visa preparation.

”We are hoping that by the end of this month, these students will start moving to their various destinations overseas for them to start their programmes in various fields,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ex-commissioner distributes food items to 200 widows in Ile-Ife

Ex-commissioner distributes food items to 200 widows in Ile-Ife

Education stakeholders differ on Sanwo-Olu's 100 days without cabinet

Education stakeholders differ on Sanwo-Olu's 100 days without cabinet

Kano govt sets aside ₦3.5bn for foreign scholarship

Kano govt sets aside ₦3.5bn for foreign scholarship

YABATECH tasks PhD holders on effective mentorship

YABATECH tasks PhD holders on effective mentorship

Ekiti governor’s wife condemns killing of FUOYE Student

Ekiti governor’s wife condemns killing of FUOYE Student

Telcos, banks finally reach agreement on ₦120 billion USSD debt

Telcos, banks finally reach agreement on ₦120 billion USSD debt

My focus is on better life for Nigerians than building houses - First Lady

My focus is on better life for Nigerians than building houses - First Lady

‘Nigerians are suffering’, CAN urges Tinubu to do something

‘Nigerians are suffering’, CAN urges Tinubu to do something

Sanwo-Olu, 53 others receive BrandXchange awards

Sanwo-Olu, 53 others receive BrandXchange awards

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses