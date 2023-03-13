ADVERTISEMENT
News  >  Local

Kano Govt sends bill for establishment of rural road agency, others to assembly – Commissioner

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kano State Executive Council has sent a bill for the establishment of a Rural Access Roads agency, Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba has said.

Malam Muhammad Garba (OpinionNigeria)
Garba, made this known on Sunday in Kano while briefing newsmen.

He said the State Executive Council also sent a state Roads Funds (SRF) 2022 bill to the assembly/

”The agency when established will undertake construction and rehabilitation of rural roads and water crossing hydraulic structures.

”The two the bills neither constitute duplication of already existing road and traffic laws or are in conflict with them.

”The bills if eventually passed and signed into law would facilitate and improve the socio-economic well-being of especially the rural populace engaged in agricultural activities,” the commissioner said.

Garba also said council gave approval for the Kano state Anthem Bill 2023 and its transmission to the state Assembly for passage into law.

“The Anthem, which has features of which Kano is renowned for, that includes among other things, inspire and instill deep sense of patriotism, pride and conscious reawakening of virtuous qualities of the founding fathers; passionate objectives of great sense of macro, as well as, micro nationalism and pride in the hearts and minds of Kano people,” he said.

