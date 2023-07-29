ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano govt investigates missing ₦4bn from agricultural agency

News Agency Of Nigeria

Rimingado said the commission was suspicious of how some transactions were being made between the companies and some banks.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]
Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Recommended articles

The Chairman of the commission, Muhyi Rimingado, confirmed this when he lead an investigation tour to the warehouses where alleged cars, heavy duty tractors and tractors believed to have been bought by the siphoned funds were been kept in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.

Rimingado said the funds were mischievously transferred from KASCO to an association registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, named Association of Compassionate Friends.

“The Association was meant to promote and take care of the living standard of the children of the less privileged people in the society, but unfortunately it has been turned into a machine stealing public funds,” he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman explained that the funds were being drawn from the Kano state government as a grant to KASCO, but was siphoned using the registered corporate association and a business name company of limestone.

“We have arrested eight suspects who are revealing credible information to the commission.

“One of them said he was given certain amount to make false submission at KASCO, but kept the money aside waiting for a moment like this and he has voluntarily returned the money.

“So far, we’ve recovered the sum of N15 million and have succeeded in blocking about N8 million,” he disclosed.

Rimingado said the commission was suspicious of how some transactions were being made between the companies and some banks, stressing that some bank managers may be invited to clear some issues.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why I didn't disappear during kidnappers' attack, Anambra native doctor

Why I didn't disappear during kidnappers' attack, Anambra native doctor

Subsidy: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, subsidise transportation for workers, students

Subsidy: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, subsidise transportation for workers, students

BUA donates ₦115m items to host communities

BUA donates ₦115m items to host communities

Ondo Assembly lawmaker appoints 10 aides

Ondo Assembly lawmaker appoints 10 aides

President Tinubu eulogises late Diya

President Tinubu eulogises late Diya

Kano govt investigates missing ₦4bn from agricultural agency

Kano govt investigates missing ₦4bn from agricultural agency

Gov Otu orders immediate verification of Cross River workers

Gov Otu orders immediate verification of Cross River workers

It's unfair to return as minister after 20 years, El-Rufai caught in trending video

It's unfair to return as minister after 20 years, El-Rufai caught in trending video

Retired Colonel who sold property to support Obi says LP abandoned her

Retired Colonel who sold property to support Obi says LP abandoned her

Pulse Sports

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions