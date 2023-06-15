Kano Govt. denies move to dissolve new Emirates

This is contained in a statement issued by Bature Dawakin Tofa, Press Secretary to the state governor, on Thursday in Kano.

He indicated that the government had not approached the state House of Assembly on the matter.

There has been wide speculations on Wednesday that the government had begun moves to dissolve the Emirates and reinstate the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

“The engagements between executive and legislative arm of government in Kano will be open and transparent to allow residents access to information on major policies and decisions of the NNPP led administration.

“His Excellency only submitted a request to appoint 20 special advisers which was graciously approved by the state assembly in its maiden sitting.