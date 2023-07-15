Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano govt denies criticising Tinubu over ₦500bn palliative sharing formula

News Agency Of Nigeria

The statement further quoted Gwarzo as reaffirming Gov Yusuf government's commitment to remain steadfast towards supporting President Tinubu’s vision.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]
Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Recommended articles

The state deputy governor, Aminu Abdulsalam-Gwarzo, gave the clarification in a statement by his Press Secretary, Ibrahim Shauibu, on Saturday in Kano.

He said the reports falsely claimed that the deputy governor criticised the Tinubu led-administration for the allocation of ₦500 billion to support Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) through the Bank of Industry (BoI).

The statement reads in part: “Gwarzo had referred to a news segment he watched on Thursday morning featuring Sen. Ali Ndume, who expressed concern about the allocation formula.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The deputy governor made this reference while receiving a delegation from the Kano Cooperative Society at the Government House, Kano, as they commemorated the 2023 International Day of Cooperatives.

“Nowhere in the deputy governor’s statement did he mentioned the name of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The allocation formula has been designed even before President Tinubu assumed office.

“Therefore, the reports misinterpreted Gwarzo’s comments, failing to grasp the essence of his statement”.

The statement further quoted Gwarzo as reaffirming government commitment under the leadership of Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf to remain steadfast towards supporting President Tinubu’s vision for a peaceful and united Nigeria.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Foundation awards scholarship to 17 Anambra students in tertiary institutions

Foundation awards scholarship to 17 Anambra students in tertiary institutions

Anambra govt shuts Onitsha school over flogging of 2-yr-old pupil

Anambra govt shuts Onitsha school over flogging of 2-yr-old pupil

Kano govt denies criticising Tinubu over ₦500bn palliative sharing formula

Kano govt denies criticising Tinubu over ₦500bn palliative sharing formula

Oborevwori condemns killing of a 2-yr-old by NDLEA Officials in Delta

Oborevwori condemns killing of a 2-yr-old by NDLEA Officials in Delta

Tinubu salutes Osoba's courage and determination to excel at 84

Tinubu salutes Osoba's courage and determination to excel at 84

Malala, Nigerian influencers discuss gender equality, education

Malala, Nigerian influencers discuss gender equality, education

FG charges Emefiele for illegal firearm possession

FG charges Emefiele for illegal firearm possession

High turnover rate at NASS should force rethink of legislative agenda

High turnover rate at NASS should force rethink of legislative agenda

NDLEA investigates shooting during raid on drug joint in Delta

NDLEA investigates shooting during raid on drug joint in Delta

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of forging her UTME result. [Punch]

Mmesoma confessed to using her phone to manipulate UTME result - Panel