ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano govt declares state of emergency on education, employs 5,000 teachers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor accused the past administration of profiting from school lands over investing in education, leaving a legacy of neglect.

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf
Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf

Recommended articles

Governor Abba Yusuf stated this while declaring a state of emergency on education on Saturday in Kano.

He emphasised the need for quality personnel to manage public schools in the state.

Yusuf said the initiative is aimed at providing the required manpower for public schools in the state to provide quality education.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor said that the era of pupils receiving lectures under harsh conditions was over.

He pledged to ensure a total rehabilitation and provision of furniture for public schools in the state.

“The declaration of a state of emergency in education is a bold step towards addressing the challenges facing the sector.

“The government’s commitment to providing basic learning materials and infrastructure will go a long way in improving the quality of education in the state,” he said.

Yusuf said the move was to ensure that every child in the state had access to a conducive learning environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

He used the opportunity to highlight the crisis facing the state’s education sector, painting a stark picture of a system in dire need of reform.

“Over 4.7 million pupils are forced to sit on bare floors to learn, while 400 schools have only one teacher for all classes and subjects,” he said.

Yusuf alleged that the immediate past administration closed down schools while those vandalised were converted to commercial premises.

“Teachers struggle with outdated and insufficient basic learning equipment, while clean water and sanitation are lacking in many schools,” he said.

The governor accused the past administration of profiting from school lands over investing in education, leaving a legacy of neglect.

ADVERTISEMENT

He promised to tackle the multi-faceted problems facing public education in the state head-on.

These, he said, include the shortage of qualified teachers, inadequate training programmes and socio-economic challenges faced by students.

“It’s time for investment in public education and a commitment to providing a quality learning environment for all,” Yusuf said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike has provided exceptional leadership at a trying time - Tinubu

Wike has provided exceptional leadership at a trying time - Tinubu

Woman found dead inside a giant python after going missing for 24 hours

Woman found dead inside a giant python after going missing for 24 hours

Kano govt declares state of emergency on education, employs 5,000 teachers

Kano govt declares state of emergency on education, employs 5,000 teachers

Abia Police Commissioner hails Otti’s commitment to fight crime

Abia Police Commissioner hails Otti’s commitment to fight crime

South African election proof that 2023 polls in Nigeria show of shame - Obi

South African election proof that 2023 polls in Nigeria show of shame - Obi

Secondary school endures enthralling 30-kick penalty shootout to reach Cup final

Secondary school endures enthralling 30-kick penalty shootout to reach Cup final

Tinubu grants Wike's wish to name Abuja roads after Chinua Achebe, JP Clerk

Tinubu grants Wike's wish to name Abuja roads after Chinua Achebe, JP Clerk

Israeli forces rescue 4 hostages from Gaza after 246 days

Israeli forces rescue 4 hostages from Gaza after 246 days

Air Peace extends Lagos-London route availability until March 2025

Air Peace extends Lagos-London route availability until March 2025

Pulse Sports

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Lagos CP, Idowu Owohunwa. [ChannelsTV]

Encomiums trail appointment of ex-Lagos Police Commissioner as new INTERPOL boss

Minister of State, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi

Nigerians consume 1.6bn litres of milk, products annually – Minister

Research thoroughly before introducing economic policies - Bishop tells Tinubu

Research thoroughly before introducing economic policies - Bishop tells Tinubu

This is ill-timed and unnecessary - NECA knocks labour over planned strike [PBS]

This is ill-timed and unnecessary - NECA knocks labour over planned strike