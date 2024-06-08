Kano govt declares state of emergency on education, employs 5,000 teachers

Governor Abba Yusuf stated this while declaring a state of emergency on education on Saturday in Kano.

He emphasised the need for quality personnel to manage public schools in the state.

Yusuf said the initiative is aimed at providing the required manpower for public schools in the state to provide quality education.

The governor said that the era of pupils receiving lectures under harsh conditions was over.

He pledged to ensure a total rehabilitation and provision of furniture for public schools in the state.

“The declaration of a state of emergency in education is a bold step towards addressing the challenges facing the sector.

“The government’s commitment to providing basic learning materials and infrastructure will go a long way in improving the quality of education in the state,” he said.

Yusuf said the move was to ensure that every child in the state had access to a conducive learning environment.

He used the opportunity to highlight the crisis facing the state’s education sector, painting a stark picture of a system in dire need of reform.

“Over 4.7 million pupils are forced to sit on bare floors to learn, while 400 schools have only one teacher for all classes and subjects,” he said.

Yusuf alleged that the immediate past administration closed down schools while those vandalised were converted to commercial premises.

“Teachers struggle with outdated and insufficient basic learning equipment, while clean water and sanitation are lacking in many schools,” he said.

The governor accused the past administration of profiting from school lands over investing in education, leaving a legacy of neglect.

He promised to tackle the multi-faceted problems facing public education in the state head-on.

These, he said, include the shortage of qualified teachers, inadequate training programmes and socio-economic challenges faced by students.