Kano Govt confirms outbreak of Diphtheria in 13 LGs

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kano State Government has confirmed the outbreak of Diphtheria in 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

He said that 100 suspected cases have been recorded out of which three have died.

“As at 20th of January 2023 we have recorded 100 suspected cases from 13 local government areas.

”Ungogo, Nassarawa, Bichi, Dala, Dawakin Tofa, Dawakin Kudu, Fagge, Gwale, Kano Municipal, Kumbotso, Kiru, Rano, and Gwarzo.

”Out of the 100 suspected cases, eight were confirmed, while we are awaiting more results.

“We have lost three lives among the eight confirmed cases.”

Tsanyawa said currently 27 patients were on admission receiving treatment while 41 have been managed and discharged.

The commissioner noted that on Jan. 10, the public Health Emergency operation center received a report of a suspected case of Lassa fever from Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital, Kano.

He said that a team was deployed to investigate, the sample was taken for a laboratory test and three days later the result turned positive for Lassa fever.

“10 samples were taken from the high-risk contacts of the index case, 3 become positive making a total of 4 cases which is currently managed at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital isolation center,” Tsanyawa said.

The commissioner maintained that the Kano state government had activated the Kwanar Dawaki isolation center for isolating the Lassa fever cases.

He added that medical personnel have been trained and transferred to the isolation center where drugs and consumables were propositioned and is fully functional.

He pointed out that the state would conduct a Routine immunisation campaign in the affected local government areas.

