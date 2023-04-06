Kano govt approves 3-week Ramadan holiday for schools
The Kano govt said all students in boarding schools are to resume at their respective schools on April 30, while day students are to resume on May 2
This is contained in a statement by Aliyu Yusuf, Director, Public Enlightenment, Ministry of Education, on Thursday in Kano.
The government enjoined parents and guardians of students in the boarding schools to convey their wards by the early hours of Friday.
According to him, all students in boarding schools are to resume at their respective schools on April 30, while day students are to resume on May 2, warning that appropriate disciplinary action would be applied on defaulters.
“Students, parents and guardians are to ensure compliance with the approved resumption dates,” it said, and wished the students a successful and hitch-free vacation.
