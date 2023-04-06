Kano govt approves 3-week Ramadan holiday for schools

This is contained in a statement by Aliyu Yusuf, Director, Public Enlightenment, Ministry of Education, on Thursday in Kano.

The government enjoined parents and guardians of students in the boarding schools to convey their wards by the early hours of Friday.

According to him, all students in boarding schools are to resume at their respective schools on April 30, while day students are to resume on May 2, warning that appropriate disciplinary action would be applied on defaulters.

ADVERTISEMENT