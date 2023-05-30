The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano Gov vows to revisit murder charges against Doguwa, disappearance of Dadiyata

Bayo Wahab

The governor promises to take up the case of Abubakar Dadiyata, a journalist, who has been missing since 2019.

Abba Kabir Yusuf is the new governor of Kano State. [Daily Nigerian]
Abba Kabir Yusuf is the new governor of Kano State. [Daily Nigerian]

Recommended articles

Recall that in March, Doguwa was arraigned before a Senior Magistrate for alleged murder and was admitted to N500 million bail by a Federal High Court, Kano.

But last week, the immediate past Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice of the state, Musa Lawan, announced that all charges against the Kano politician had been dropped.

However, the new governor of the state has vowed to pursue the case to its logical conclusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yusuf while delivering his inaugural speech on Monday, May 29, 2023, said, “The infamous case of Alhassan Ado Doguwa, who allegedly sponsored the maiming and murder of over 15 innocent souls in Tudun Wada Local Government will be pursued to its logical conclusion”.

The governor also promised to take up the case of Abubakar Dadiyata, a journalist, who has been missing since 2019.

We cannot forget the case of one of our respected member and supporter, Hon Dadiyata, who was bundled in broad day light by unknown assailant and whisked away, he said.

For five years nothing is heard of him. Kano State Government will take up the case of Dadiyata with all relevant security agencies in the country so as to rescue him and bring his assailants to justice”.

The governor further announced the formation of a Special Joint Taskforce to prevent phone snatching and other street crimes in Kano.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What will the fight against corruption look like under Tinubu’s government?

What will the fight against corruption look like under Tinubu’s government?

Kano Gov vows to revisit murder charges against Doguwa, disappearance of Dadiyata

Kano Gov vows to revisit murder charges against Doguwa, disappearance of Dadiyata

Fuel Subsidy: Why Tinubu had no other option [Editor's Opinion]

Fuel Subsidy: Why Tinubu had no other option [Editor's Opinion]

Stakeholders task Tinubu on lingering health issues

Stakeholders task Tinubu on lingering health issues

UK, US, others pledge support for President Tinubu

UK, US, others pledge support for President Tinubu

Tinubu condoles with AIT, family over Dokpesi’s death

Tinubu condoles with AIT, family over Dokpesi’s death

Queues return to filling stations in Ilorin amidst fuel subsidy removal

Queues return to filling stations in Ilorin amidst fuel subsidy removal

Gov. Mbah appoints Prof. Chidiebere Onyia as new SSG

Gov. Mbah appoints Prof. Chidiebere Onyia as new SSG

Otti to recruit 5,000 teachers in Abia

Otti to recruit 5,000 teachers in Abia

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others

The Ministry of Aviation is set to take delivery of two aircraft as it prepares to launch Nigeria Air. [Quartz]

Nigeria Air plane arrives Abuja, ending speculation of its whereabouts