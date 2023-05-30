Kano Gov vows to revisit murder charges against Doguwa, disappearance of Dadiyata

Recall that in March, Doguwa was arraigned before a Senior Magistrate for alleged murder and was admitted to N500 million bail by a Federal High Court, Kano.

But last week, the immediate past Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice of the state, Musa Lawan, announced that all charges against the Kano politician had been dropped.

However, the new governor of the state has vowed to pursue the case to its logical conclusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yusuf while delivering his inaugural speech on Monday, May 29, 2023, said, “The infamous case of Alhassan Ado Doguwa, who allegedly sponsored the maiming and murder of over 15 innocent souls in Tudun Wada Local Government will be pursued to its logical conclusion”.

The governor also promised to take up the case of Abubakar Dadiyata, a journalist, who has been missing since 2019.

“We cannot forget the case of one of our respected member and supporter, Hon Dadiyata, who was bundled in broad day light by unknown assailant and whisked away, he said.

For five years nothing is heard of him. Kano State Government will take up the case of Dadiyata with all relevant security agencies in the country so as to rescue him and bring his assailants to justice”.