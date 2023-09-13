ADVERTISEMENT
Kano gov suspends KASCO MD for alleged misconduct

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]
This is contained in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Malam Bature Dawakin-Tofa, in Kano on Wednesday.

Yusuf directed the issuance of suspension in a letter dated Sept. 12, conveyed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Baffa Bichi.

The managing director was suspended for alleged involvement in an inappropriate sale of grains belonging to the state government.

Minjibir was directed to handover the affairs of the company to the most senior officer immediately, pending the outcome of investigation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

