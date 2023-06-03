The sports category has moved to a new website.
Kano Gov orders demolition of illegal structures in Race Course, others

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor promised to bring an end to land grabbing and indiscriminate erection of illegal structures in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Malam Bature Dawakin-Tofa, on Saturday.

Yusuf assured commitment of the present administration to restoring the glory of the state by reclaiming all encroached public land and properties that were used to erect illegal structures by private individuals or groups.

He explained that the structures erected in schools, mosques, public playgrounds, graveyards, markets and hospitals would be demolished to ensure strict adherence to the urban planning, beautification and safety of people.

“These places are meant for public use; it is therefore, disheartening to witness the incessant destruction and conversion of public places that are used to render social services by unpatriotic citizens.

“We shall bring an end to land grabbing and indiscriminate erection of illegal structures in the state,” he said.

