Kano Gov appoints 14 additional special advisers, 44 senior special reporters

News Agency Of Nigeria

Only 10 women are among the 44 Senior Special Reporters and two as Special Advisers.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]
Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

This is contained in a statement by his Press Secretary, Malam Bature Dawakin Tofa, in Kano on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had earlier appointed 72 Special Assistants, 44 Senior Special Reporters, 14 additional Special Advisers, thus bringing the total number to 130.

They include Hassana Abubakar, Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly Matters; Hajiya Mariya Sani-Karaye and Hajiya Sa’adatu Salisu-Yusha’u, Women Mobilisation; Hadiza Aminu, New Media; Zainab Ibrahim D, Primary Education; and Rabi Hotoro, Women Affairs.

Others are Shafa’atu Ahmad, Senior Special Reporter, Rural Development, Jameelat Meemi Koki, Senior Special Reporter, Special Duties and Fauziyya Isyaku, Senior Special Reporter, Women Affairs.

The two women Special Advisers are Dr. Fatima Abubakar Amneef, Special Adviser, Special Assignment (Women), and Hajiya Aisha Muhammad Idris, Special Adviser (Food Security).

Dawakin Tofa said all the appointments took immediate effect.

News Agency Of Nigeria

