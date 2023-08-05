ADVERTISEMENT
Kano Fire Service saves 8 lives, ₦31m property in one month

News Agency Of Nigeria

The spokesman advised motorists to avoid use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in cylinders in their vehicles and generators to avoid inferno.

Kano Fire Service saves 8 lives, ₦31m property in one month. [PM News]
This is contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Service, Saminu Abdullahi, on Saturday in Kano.

Abdullahi disclosed that, however, three persons lost their lives, while property worth ₦14 million were destroyed by fire during the period under review.

“The Service responded to 11 rescue calls and four false alarms from residents of the state,” he said.

He urged them to rather look for and use Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in cylinders for safety.

Abdullahi also advised the general public to handle fire with care and continue to clear their drains to avoid unforeseen circumstances.

