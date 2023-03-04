ADVERTISEMENT
Kano Fire Service saves 46 lives, N95.4m property in one month

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kano State Fire Service says it has saved 46 lives and property worth N95.4 million from 82 fire incidents recorded in the month of February.

Abdullahi disclosed that eight persons lost their lives, while property worth N31.8 million were destroyed by fire during the period under review.

“The Service responded to 35 rescue calls and 13 false alarms from residents of the state,” he said.

The spokesman advised residents to handle fire with care to avoid losses due to fire outbreaks.

