Kano Court orders CBN, AGF, RMAFC to release funds for 44 LGAs

The court gave the order following a Motion Ex-Parte filed on November 1, by the Chairman of the National Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, Ibrahim Muhammed and five other concerned residents of the State.

The others are; Ibrahim Shehu, Ibrahim Abubakar, Usman Isa, Sarki Kurawa and Malam Usman Imam. The motion exparte was filed through the applicants’ counsel, Bashir Yusuf-Muhammad and Usman Bala-Salisu, highlighted concerns over the possible withholding or delay of allocations essential for local governance in the State.

The respondents are the Accountant-General of the Federation, as the 45th defendant, Central Bank of Nigeria, as the 46th defendant, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, 47th defendant, the 44 Kano Local Government’s, UBA, Access and six other commercial banks.

Justice Ibrahim Musa-Muhammad granted an Order Of Interim injunction restraining the 45th to 54th respondents either by themselves, their agents, officers, privies, representatives, or interfering with the applicants’ rights generally in relation to this suit.

“By withholding, refusing to disburse or delaying to disburse, deferring or suspending the monthly allocation or in any way tampering with the allocation from the Federation Account to the 44 LGAs pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice”.

The Judge also restrained the 45th to 54th Respondents from taking further steps to tamper with, withhold from disbursement on schedule, refusing to disburse the allocations from the Federation Accounts due and payable to the Kano 44 LGAs for the benefit of the citizens pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.