Kano Court detains 632 protesters for vandalising govt & public properties

The defendants are charged with criminal conspiracy, theft, unlawful assembly, inciting disturbance, trespass and mischief by fire. The court was presided over by three senior judicial officers.

They are Senior Magistrate Ibrahim Mansur-Yola, Senior Magistrate Hadiza Rabiu-Bello, and Chief Magistrate Abba Muttaka-Dandago, respectively. The court adjourned sitting until August 19, for a hearing.

Earlier, the State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Salisu Tahir, informed the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences on August 1. He alleged that on the same date the defendants during the #Endbadgovernance nationwide protest, trespassed, and vandalised government and public properties in the state.

“The defendants broke into people’s shops and looted their goods,” the DPP told the court.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened the provision of sections 97, 287, 229, 336, 349 and 247 of the Penal Code. While some of the defendants pleaded guilty, others pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Speaking to newsmen, after the court sitting, the State Attorney General, Haruna Isa-Dederi, said the State Government constituted three mobile courts to prosecute the defendants.

“I pleaded with the Kano State Chief Judge to allow the constitution of three Special Courts within the premises of the state police command because of the number of defendants involved.”