Kano Government cautions residents against erecting structures on drains

News Agency Of Nigeria

The government has enacted an environmental law to address such offences.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State. [Twitter/@KanostateNG]
Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State. [Twitter/@KanostateNG]

Kano State Government has warned residents against erecting permanent or temporary structures on drainages to prevent flooding.

The state Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Getso, gave the warning on Sunday while inaugurating the annual drainage dredging in Kano ahead of the rainy season.

He explained that government had enacted an environmental law that would address such environmental offences.

"As against the tradition, this year's exercise is not going to be funded by the state government, but would be funded by a private partners of the state.

"The state recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a company, Cape-gate company Limited on waste management in the state."

He explained that last year, the sum of N100 million was budgeted for the exercise, but the 2021 exercise would be done by the partners.

Getso further warned residents to desist from indiscriminate disposal of waste as the state had provided decent refuse dump sites.

The Commissioner revealed that the exercise was a special intervention ahead of rainy season, while the formal launch would be done by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Speaking at the function, The Chief Executive Officer of Cape-gate company Limited, Alhaji Bashir Na-madina, said the company would discharge its responsibility fully in accordance to the MoU.

He added that the partnership would be a win-win for the people and government of the state as well as the environment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

