Kano Assembly orders arrest, prosecution of suspended Anti-graft chairman

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Ad hoc Committee, Alhaji Musa Gama (PDP-Nasarawa), explained that the 12-member committee had concluded the investigations and came out with five recommendations.

Gama said that the recommendations included immediate sack of the suspended chairman, his arrest and prosecution as well as setting up an ad hoc committee to investigate the financial activities of the commission from 2015 to date.

Speaking after the plenary, the House’s majority leader, Alhaji Labaran Madari (APC-Warawa), said the joint committee set up by the House to investigate Rimin-Gado found out that the medical report submitted by his lawyer was fake.

He explained that the committee had recommended that the state civil service should take appropriate action on Isah Yusif, a level four officer, serving as accountant at the commission.

The leader said the committee also called on the accountant earlier rejected by Rimin-Gado to assume duty as soon as possible.

NAN recalls that local Radio had reported that Kano Assembly had received a petition from the office of the accountant-general regarding the rejection of a chief accountant posted to the commission by Rimin-Gado.

Upon receiving the petition, the House suspended Rimin-Gado for one month and sets up a committee to investigate him.