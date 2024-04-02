ADVERTISEMENT
Kano assembly confirms 4 commissioner-nominees from Gov Kabir-Yusuf

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Speaker confirmed the nominees and directed the clerk to forward the decision of the lawmakers to the office of the governor.

Kano assembly [TVC News]

The House had, after initial preambles on the resumption of plenary on Tuesday in Kano, dissolved the committee of the whole to screen the nominees earlier sent to it by the state governor.

Those confirmed are; Mustafa Rabi’u-Kwankwaso, Adamu Aliyu-Kibiya, Abduljabar Garko and Shehu Aliyu-Yanmedi. The House majority leader, Lawan Hussaini (NNPP-Dala), later moved the motion for the confirmation of the nominees, seconded by the Minority Leader, Labaran Madari (APC-Warawa).

The Speaker, Ismail Falgore (NNPP-Rogo), after a unanimous vote on the motion, confirmed the nominees and directed the clerk to forward the decision of the lawmakers to the office of the governor.

Gov. Kabir-Yusuf had on March 26, forwarded a list of four new commissioner-nominees and four new ministries created by the administration for assignment to the new appointees.

The new ministries are; the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy, Ministry of Internal Security and Ministry of Solid Minerals.

