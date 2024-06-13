ADVERTISEMENT
Kano Anti-Corruption Commission summons 3 Perm Secs for selling employment forms

News Agency Of Nigeria

The investigation was ongoing to identify and bring to justice those responsible for the scam.

Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman, Muhuyi Rimin-Gado [Punch Newspapers]
The commission’s Chairman, Muhuyi Rimin-Gado, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Wednesday that the investigation was ongoing to identify and bring to justice those responsible for the scam.

He said that already, thousands of desperate job seekers have been affected by the fraud.

"Preliminary investigations have uncovered fraudulent activities at the office of the Head of Service, Civil Service Commission, Kano State Secondary Schools Board, and Health Service Management Board.

"The two suspects in custody are cooperating with the investigation, which has led to the shutdown of a fake employment portal.

"The commission is working to root out corruption and ensure justice is served in the employment fraud scandal that has defrauded thousands of job seekers,” Rimin-Gado said.

According to him, the ongoing investigation aims to expose and bring to justice those responsible for the fraudulent sale of employment forms.

Rimin-Gado said, "The commission is working to prevent corruption and ensure that justice is served.

"The state government has mandated the commission to thoroughly investigate the matter and prosecute those found wanting."

