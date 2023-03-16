ADVERTISEMENT
Kaduna State University gets first female Registrar, Bursar

News Agency Of Nigeria

Until their appointments, Dalhat was the immediate Deputy Bursar and headed the department as acting Bursar while Balarabe was a Deputy Registrar and the immediate past Academic Secretary of KASU.

Hajiya Samira Balarabe, Registrar, Kaduna State University.
Hajiya Samira Balarabe, Registrar, Kaduna State University.

The university’s Public Relations Officer, Adamu Bargo, said in a statement in Kaduna on Thursday that Balarabe took over on March 15 from Samuel Manshop, whose tenure has ended.

Balarabe holds a Bachelor of Laws and a Master of Laws degrees from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, between 2002 and 2022, with specialisation in property law.

She also holds a Barrister at Law from Nigerian Law School, Bwari, Abuja and a Masters in Conflict Peace and Strategic Studies with specialization in Conflict Resolution from KASU.

“Until her appointment, Balarabe was a Deputy Registrar and the immediate past Academic Secretary of KASU.

“She joined the service of KASU in 2006 as an Administrative Officer I in the Registry Department (Legal Unit) and rose through the ranks to the position of Deputy Registrar on Oct. 1, 2018.

“In the course of her career, Balarabe served in different capacities: Vice-Chancellor’s Office as an Administrative Officer I (Legal); Faculty Officer in the Faculties of Arts and Medicine respectively.

She also served in the Establishment Unit in charge of Council Affairs; Postgraduate School as Secretary; Academic Secretary in the Academic Affairs Unit as well as member and secretary to various committees in the university,” he said.

As a seasoned administrator and dispute resolution practitioner, Balarabe is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association; Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities: Association of Nigerian University Professional Administrators and Chartered Institute of Arbitrators in Nigeria.

Other memberships are Chartered Institute of Professional Managers and Administrators; Chartered Institute of Human Resources Managers; and Institute of Industrialists and Corporate Administrators (IICA), among others.

Hajiya Hauwau Dalhat, Bursar, Kaduna State University
Hajiya Hauwau Dalhat, Bursar, Kaduna State University Pulse Nigeria

Similarly, Dalhat took over from Dr Ahmed Ibrahim whose tenure as Bursar has ended.

Until her appointment, Dalhat was the immediate Deputy Bursar and headed the department as acting Bursar.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and a Master of Science degree in Accounting and Finance from ABU Zaria.

She joined the service of the university in 2006 as an Accountant II in the Bursary Department and rose through the ranks to the position of Deputy Bursar.

Dalhat also served as a member of various committees in the university and equally served as a part-time lecturer with publications and supervised Postgraduate Diplomas.

With over 16 years of practical experience in accounting and finance, Dalhat is a member of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, Chartered Institute of Information and Strategy Management.

She is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, among others.

