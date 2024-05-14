ADVERTISEMENT
Kaduna NDLEA seizes 425kg of drugs, arrests 71 suspects in April

News Agency Of Nigeria

The agency dislodged 10 drug joints, secured seven convictions and arraigned six suspects within the period under review.

Samaila Danmalam, state NDLEA Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that the 71 suspects were arrested in connection with various drug crimes.

He listed the seized drugs to include cannabis sativa, cocaine, Rohypnol, methamphetamine and heroin. Danmalam said the agency dislodged 10 drug joints, secured seven convictions and arraigned six suspects within the period under review.

The commander said numerous enlightenment programmes against drug abuse were conducted under the agency’s non-kinetic approach to combat drug crimes.

The commander attributed the success recorded to synergy with sister agencies, traditional rulers, community heads and the media, calling for more support and cooperation to make the state drug-free.

