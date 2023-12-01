ADVERTISEMENT
Kaduna NASS legislator provides free medical surgeries to 600 people

News Agency Of Nigeria

The harsh economic realities in the country has rendered vulnerable members of society with health challenges struggled to foot their medical bills, hence his intervention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the free surgeries are in collaboration with Graceland Health Care Development Foundation. Inaugurating the exercise in Kafanchan on Friday, Amos stated that the gesture was borne out of his commitment to the wellbeing of his people.

According to him, the harsh economic realities in the country meant that vulnerable members of society with health challenges struggled to foot their medical bills, hence his intervention.

“This exercise is in line with my campaign promise to put smiles on the faces of those suffering in silence.

“The purpose is to show care to people who have health challenges and are unable to foot their bills due to the hardship in the country.

“Health is the biggest wealth in life because without it you can barely do anything,” he added.

The lawmaker added that the free medical surgeries cost him nearly ₦100m, noting that it would be an annual exercise which would continue even beyond his tenure in office. He restated the resolve to be fair and just to all in his constituency and solicited their co-operation and support to deliver on the mandate given to him.

Dr Joseph Thot, Head of the medical team, said the exercise comprised 500 general surgeries including fibroid, appendix and 100 eye surgeries. Thot explained that the surgeries commenced the previous day with about 50 done so far, while 1,000 eye glasses were being distributed to people with different forms of eye defects.

Also, the Chief of Godogodo, Rev. Habila Saidu, commended the lawmaker for coming to the aid of people with health challenges. Saidu called on other well meaning individuals and organisations in the area to emulate the lawmaker in providing succour to the downtrodden.

On his part, Sen. Sunday Katung, represented by Yohanna Allah-Magani, lauded Amos for placing premium on the health of his people. Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with newsmen, were full of gratitude to the lawmaker for the kind gesture.

They prayed God to bless him and open more doors of blessings to enable him to do more for his constituents.

News Agency Of Nigeria

