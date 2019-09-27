The Kaduna State Police Command has rescued nearly 500 hostages after a raid on a building in Rigasa, Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

Officers raided the home on Thursday, September 26, 2019 following a tip-off, and discovered hundreds of hostages all reported to be men and young boys.

Some of the children said they were handed over to the centre based on the belief that it's an Islamic school , but authorities said there's no evidence it ever was.

The Police revealed that some of the hostages are nationals of Burkina Faso, Mali and other African countries.

The victims, who were all chained and prevented from leaving the centre, reported that they were sexually abused.

Bello Hamza, a 42-year-old victim, told The Punch that he was tricked to the centre by his family.

He said, "I have spent three months here with chains on my legs. I'm supposed to be pursuing my Masters in University of Pretoria, South Africa.

"I got admission to study Applied Mathematics, but here I am, chained.

"They claim to be teaching us Quran and Islam, but they do a lot of things here.

"They subject the younger ones to homosexuality.

"This is supposed to be an Islamic centre, but trying to run away from here attracts severe punishment.

"They tie people and hang them to the ceiling for that, but engaging in homosexuality attracts no punishment."

Hamza also said he's witnessed people die at the centre due to torture or poor health during his stay there.

"They give us very poor food and we only eat twice a day — 11:00am and 10:00pm. They have denied me a lot of things here," he said.

Eight suspects were arrested by the Police during Thursday's raid.