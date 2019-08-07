The Kaduna State Government has reportedly filed a suit against a former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Chidi Odinkalu for allegedly inciting disturbance in the state.

The government in the suit dated March 18, 2019, accused Odinkalu of “inciting disturbance, injurious falsehood, public nuisance, and furnishing false”, all of which are punishable under the state’s penal codes.

You’ll recall that in February 2019, the human rights lawyer accused Governor Nasir El-Rufai of increasing the number of casualties and the timing of the attack on Kajuru local government area of the state

The governor had put the figures at 66, adding that the attack was designed to attract reprisals and destabilise the local government during the election.

But Odinkalu faulted the governor’s claim saying he had spoken with some sources in the area including residents, traditional and religious rulers, who confirmed to him that the casualties were about 11.

Hence, the State Government has asked that a cause of criminal summons be issued against Odinkalu for “inciting disturbance and furnishing false information punishable under section 77, 373, 104, and 150 respectively of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna state, 2017,” TheCable reports.

According to the online news platform, following another application by the state government, the court, on March 22, gave an order for the Kaduna state command of the Nigeria Police Force to carry out an investigation on Odinkalu.

The Kaduna state judiciary was reported to have written to the the deputy commissioner of police in charge of criminal investigation and intelligence department to effect the investigation in a letter dated March 28.

Reacting to the suit against him, Odinkalu said he had been invited previously by the police and he was treated politely.

He said, “The police have statutory powers to investigate allegations of crime.”

“It is a responsible organisation. When they do their work, we have a duty to cooperate with them. They have invited me previously. They treated me courteously. I have made a statement. In the end, truth, like pregnancy, can’t be hidden. Hopefully, the police will get to the truth in this matter.”

The human rights lawyer also said that he was yet to be served any summons.