Kaduna Govt. sensitises livestock stakeholders on Anthrax

Dr Zakariya Pakachi, the state Director of Veterinary and Livestock Services, said at the event on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 in Kaduna that the engagement was to strengthen surveillance and reporting mechanisms.

According to him, the meeting is part of Gov. Uba Sani’s directive to communicate the risk of the disease, so as to ensure effective prevention and control, and reduce its negative effects on the environment, public health and the economy.

The director stressed that the disease was a priority zoonotic disease that can be controlled through systematic vaccination and stringent biosecurity and biosafety measures. He therefore urged the stakeholders to watch out for animals bleeding through the nose and ears as well as sick ones.

In her presentation, Dr Hafsat Yazid, Regional Officer, Regional Disease Surveillance System Enhancement, described the anthrax as a serious infectious disease transmitted in animals when they breathe in or ingest spores in contaminated soil, plant or water.

Yazid said humans could only get the disease by inhaling or breathing in spores, eating contaminated meat, or having the spores come in contact with the person’s skin through wounds.

She said the disease could also be transmitted to humans through cuts while handling a sick or dead anthrax infected animal such as cows, goats, sheep, pigs among others. The regional officer said signs of the disease in animals included, blood coming from the nose, ears, mouth and anus of infected animals.

Yazid also said it manifests in humans through fever, painless skin sores or ulcers with black centre, chest pain, coughing, shortness of breath, among others. On prevention and control, Yazid urged the public not to buy or sell sick animals to the public in order to avoid the spread of the disease.

She cautioned livestock traders against buying animals from areas where the outbreak has been suspected or confirmed.

Yazid advised those dealing with the animals to always wear work clothes and boots, ensure regularly handwashing with soap after contact with the animals, and washing and disinfecting floors around where your animals are.

“Do not introduce new animals with the old stock and do not dispose of dead animals yourself, rather call the veterinary authority to do that,’’ she said.

Yazid further urged the public to be on alert and report immediately to the closest veterinary doctor or veterinary authorities any suspicion of anthrax.

“Early detection and reporting of suspected anthrax cases in animals is important for preventing the spread of the disease to unaffected animals and you,” she said.

She explained that Anthrax spores were resistant to harsh conditions and can survive in contaminated environment for 40 years making the control of the disease very difficult. The regional officer added that the spores were brought to the surface by wet weather among others.

In their contributions, the State Chairman of National Union of Butchers in Nigeria, Suleiman Sabo, urged the government to increase monitoring and inspection of animals brought into the country. Also, Kabiru Dalhatu, the Sarkin Fawa of Basawa, Zaria abattoir, pledged to educate other butchers on preventive measures against anthrax.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that present at the event were officials of the state Ministry for Environment, National Butchers Association, World Health Organisation, and National Sheep and Goats Development Association.