Kaduna Govt. seeks media support for a hitch-free 2023 census exercise

Hajiya Umma Aboki, Commissioner, Planning and Budget Commission, made the appeal in Kaduna, at the opening of a one-day sensitisation workshop for the 2023 Census Media and Publicity Sub-committee in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the State Government in collaboration with the National Population Commission (NPC), had in March inaugurated Media and Publicity, and Security sub-committees for a smooth exercise.

Aboki said that to ensure successful conduct of the exercise scheduled for May 3 to May 5, residents must be sensitised, educated, and enlightened on the processes to keep them prepared.

The commissioner particularly said that residents needed to know the key information that would be required from them to ensure data quality and credibility.

“As such, we need the support of media establishments in the state to ensure the success of the exercise.

“The residents need information about how the census will be conducted and the kind of information they will be required to provide.

“Therefore, the media are critical partners that will help us spread the needed information and mobilise the people to actively participate to ensure a hitch-free exercise,” she said.

The State Director, NPC, Hajiya Adama Uthman, said that media sensitision and mobilisation was critical to the success of the exercise, and appealed for the cooperation of the media.

“We cannot work without the media. We need them to communicate critical messages and information to the members of the public.

“That is, we are here for the media team to review what they know so far, and what other information they need to effectively carry out their task,” Uthman said.

She appealed to the residents of the state to cooperate with the enumerators for a successful exercise.

Earlier, Dr Isiaka Yahaya, Director, Public Affairs, NPC, said that the main objective of the workshop was to improve the capacity of journalists to effectively report the process and outcome of the exercise.

Yahaya, who was represented by Malam Alkasim Bala, Public Affairs Officer, added that the workshop was also to increase media coverage of the census to keep people informed in real time.

According to him, sensitisation will keep people informed and educated on the processes, as well as refute negative perceptions and enhance acceptability of the exercise and its outcome.

Malam Bashir Ladan, Deputy Director, State Planning, PBC, and Secretary of the Media and Publicity Sub-committee, explained that the committee was saddled with the responsibility of coordinating media sensitisation and enlightenment activities.

According to Ladan, the committee is expected to facilitate and coordinate the production and airing of radio and television jingles, articles, and features stories in print and online media, among other media products.