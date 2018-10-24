Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Kaduna Govt relaxes curfew

Kaduna Govt relaxes curfew

Mr Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant to the state Governor on Media Publicity said in a statement on Wednesday that residents are now free to pursue their legitimate businesses from 6 am to 5 pm.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Kaduna Govt relaxes curfew

Kaduna State Government has announced a relaxation of the 24-hour curfew it imposed on Kaduna metropolis with effect from Thursday.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant to the state Governor on Media Publicity said in a statement on Wednesday that residents are now free to pursue their legitimate businesses from 6 am to 5 pm.

He however said that the curfew would remain in force between 5pm and 6 am daily till further notice.

“The Kaduna State Government took the decision to review the curfew hours following a meeting today of a select committee of the State Security Council.

“The heads of the security agencies reported significant progress in restoring calm and commended residents for the peaceful manner in which they conducted themselves during the 4-hour relaxation of the curfew in parts of Kaduna on Tuesday.

“Government is grateful to the citizens for their cooperation while withstanding the unintended inconvenience.

“Government expects normal banking and other services to resume, and markets to open as from tomorrow.

“Also the security agencies will remain vigilant and continue to protect residents. Intensive surveillance of known pockets of potential trouble areas is also continuing by troops on ground and by helicopter patrols.

“It is obligatory on residents to scrupulously observe the night time curfew hours to keep the peace, and to cooperate with the security agencies to keep our state safe.

“Community leaders are enjoined to ensure that hoodlums and other potential threats to peace are promptly reported to the security agencies.

“Government therefore urges all residents to report any suspicious activity to the security agencies and to refrain from spreading rumour and unverified information.

“The Security Council advises that there will be no hesitation to reimpose a 24-hour curfew in the event of any breach of the peace,” he stated.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 24-hour curfew was imposed on the state capital and environs following outbreak of violence on Sunday in which scores of people were killed and properties burnt.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari says you can leave Nigeria if you wantbullet
2 British govt informs FG of plans to issue travel document to Nnamdi Kanubullet
3 Court grants Fayose N50m bail from EFCC custodybullet

Related Articles

Kaduna Crises: Don’t review curfew yet, CAN advises Kaduna Govt
Gov. El-Rufai thanks Kaduna residents, but says curfew remains
Normalcy returns to Kaduna as Army chief tours communities
Rumour mongering causing more deaths in Kaduna crises – Bishop
NYSC postpones Batch C orientation course in Kaduna indefinitely
Breaking News: Kaduna govt. imposes 24-hour curfew on Kaduna
Buhari condemns communal violence in Kaduna State
55 dead after market row in northern Nigeria: presidency

Local

Kasuwan Magani crisis in Kaduna state
Kaduna curfew causes setback on Maryam Sanda’s murder trial
I did not threaten Israel – Lai Mohammed
I did not threaten Israel – Lai Mohammed
Kidnapping: Police declare State of Emergency in Kaduna
Police confirm 1 death in Adamawa communal violence
Buhari approves for Justice Kutigi to be buried at National Cemetery
Buhari approves for Justice Kutigi to be buried at the National Cemetery, Abuja
X
Advertisement