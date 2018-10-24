Kaduna Govt relaxes curfew

news

Kaduna State Government has announced a relaxation of the 24-hour curfew it imposed on Kaduna metropolis with effect from Thursday.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant to the state Governor on Media Publicity said in a statement on Wednesday that residents are now free to pursue their legitimate businesses from 6 am to 5 pm.

He however said that the curfew would remain in force between 5pm and 6 am daily till further notice.

“The Kaduna State Government took the decision to review the curfew hours following a meeting today of a select committee of the State Security Council.

“The heads of the security agencies reported significant progress in restoring calm and commended residents for the peaceful manner in which they conducted themselves during the 4-hour relaxation of the curfew in parts of Kaduna on Tuesday.

“Government is grateful to the citizens for their cooperation while withstanding the unintended inconvenience.

“Government expects normal banking and other services to resume, and markets to open as from tomorrow.

“Also the security agencies will remain vigilant and continue to protect residents. Intensive surveillance of known pockets of potential trouble areas is also continuing by troops on ground and by helicopter patrols.

“It is obligatory on residents to scrupulously observe the night time curfew hours to keep the peace, and to cooperate with the security agencies to keep our state safe.

“Community leaders are enjoined to ensure that hoodlums and other potential threats to peace are promptly reported to the security agencies.

“Government therefore urges all residents to report any suspicious activity to the security agencies and to refrain from spreading rumour and unverified information.

“The Security Council advises that there will be no hesitation to reimpose a 24-hour curfew in the event of any breach of the peace,” he stated.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 24-hour curfew was imposed on the state capital and environs following outbreak of violence on Sunday in which scores of people were killed and properties burnt.