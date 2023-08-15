Kaduna Govt partners with Google to train 5,000 women, girls in tech

Google’s Director for West Africa, Olumide Balogun said in a statement that the partnership was a significant move towards promoting technology inclusivity.

Balogun said that this initiative was part of a broader skills development programme supported by Google.org. which aims to empower 20,000 more women and young people across Nigeria.

He said that the women and girls would be empowered with 21st century skills, positioning the trainees for opportunities in the digital and creative industries. According to him, the future of technology in Nigeria hinges on tapping into the potential of every individual, irrespective of gender.

Balogun said: ‘’Our collaboration with the Kaduna State Government is a testament to our unwavering belief in the transformative power of women in tech.

‘’Through the support of Google.org, we’re dedicated to fostering a more inclusive digital landscape, ensuring every trained woman becomes a beacon of change in the tech world.”

‘’The collaboration is a clear indication of both parties’ commitment to driving inclusion in the tech industry, ultimately supporting improved economic livelihoods through the digital economy in Nigeria.

According to the Kaduna state Governor, Mr Uba Sani, inclusion in technology is not just about social equity; but about economic progress.

Sani said that by empowering Kaduna State women with digital skills, the state was not only breaking gender barriers but also setting the stage for significant economic growth.

‘’This partnership with Google underscores our commitment to harnessing the vast potential of our women for the socio-economic transformation of Kaduna State and Nigeria at large.

‘’The Kaduna State Government has consistently emphasised the importance of leveraging technology to drive economic growth, central to this vision is the inclusion of women in the tech space.

‘’By providing focused technology training and ensuring accessibility, the state aims to empower this demographic, recognizing their potential to be significant contributors to the digital economy and the broader socio-economic landscape,’’ he said.