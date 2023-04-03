Kaduna govt imposes 24-hour curfew in Chikun LGA

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement issued in Kaduna that the measure was taken to check the breakdown of law and order.

“This decision was reached following a breakdown of law and order which led to the killing of two citizens in an incident of urban gang violence.

“Security agencies have been directed to enforce the curfew in the said location to restore order as investigations proceed.

“Citizens are therefore urged to strictly observe the curfew in this location, which takes effect immediately, “ he said.