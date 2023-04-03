The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kaduna govt imposes 24-hour curfew in Chikun LGA

News Agency Of Nigeria

This decision was reached following the killing of two citizens in an incident of urban gang violence.

Samuel Aruwan [TheCable]
Samuel Aruwan [TheCable]

Recommended articles

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement issued in Kaduna that the measure was taken to check the breakdown of law and order.

“This decision was reached following a breakdown of law and order which led to the killing of two citizens in an incident of urban gang violence.

“Security agencies have been directed to enforce the curfew in the said location to restore order as investigations proceed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Citizens are therefore urged to strictly observe the curfew in this location, which takes effect immediately, “ he said.

The Commissioner said further updates would be communicated accordingly.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kaduna govt imposes 24-hour curfew in Chikun LGA

Kaduna govt imposes 24-hour curfew in Chikun LGA

Police condemn attack on Adamawa community, vow to arrest culprits

Police condemn attack on Adamawa community, vow to arrest culprits

447 suspected cholera cases reported in 6 states – NCDC

447 suspected cholera cases reported in 6 states – NCDC

Stray bullet hits 1 person as APC, PDP supporters clash in Rivers

Stray bullet hits 1 person as APC, PDP supporters clash in Rivers

Gov. Akeredolu proceeds on annual leave

Gov. Akeredolu proceeds on annual leave

Army begins annual shooting drills in Plateau

Army begins annual shooting drills in Plateau

Ndume doesn't want 10th national assembly leadership to be regionally zoned

Ndume doesn't want 10th national assembly leadership to be regionally zoned

German village elects 29-year-old Syrian refugee as Mayor

German village elects 29-year-old Syrian refugee as Mayor

Registered organ donors exceed 6m in China

Registered organ donors exceed 6m in China

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son [The Punch]

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son

Labour Party presidential candidate and Bishop David Oyedepo. [Twitter:@Emperordotman]

Kenneth Okonkwo confirms Obi's conversation with Oyedepo in leaked audio

DSS (guardian)

DSS confirms plot to install interim government to stop Tinubu

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday/Illustration. (Nigerianeye)

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday