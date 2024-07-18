RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kaduna Govt denies involvement, orders probe into politician's assault video

The video has sparked accusations against the state government, which vehemently denied any involvement.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State. [Facebook]

The video has sparked accusations against the state government, which vehemently denied any involvement. In a statement released by Muhammad Shehu, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Uba Sani, the government condemned the act, stating, “It is not in our character. Such barbaric acts have no place in a decent society.”

Shehu, in the statement, emphasised the administration’s commitment to the rule of law, justice, equity, fairness, inclusivity, and respect for human dignity.

He said, "Since assuming office in May 2023, Gov. Sani has been dedicated to rebuilding trust and ensuring all the citizens of Kaduna State feel a sense of belonging.

“We accommodate all shades of opinion and have created a conducive atmosphere for all political views to thrive.”

According to him, Sani, known for his longstanding advocacy for fundamental rights and freedoms, has ordered a full investigation into the incident. Shehu pledged the truth would be uncovered to ensure that those responsible face the full force of the law.

