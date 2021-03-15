The Kaduna State Government has announced the abduction of three teachers of Rema Primary School in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area by suspected bandits.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who made the disclosure at a press conference, on Monday, in Kaduna, said suspected bandits invaded Rema Primary School, Magajin Gari, Ward 2, of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, at 8:50 am on Monday.

"The state government has compiled and analysed all the security reports and can confirm that there was indeed an invasion of the said school.

"The Government can confirm that three teachers have been kidnapped," he said.

The commissioner explained further that pupils, who had just arrived in the school to begin the day's activities took to their heels during the commotion as the bandits invaded the premises on motorcycles.

He said that as a result of the commotion two pupils earlier said to have been missing were later found during the day, adding, "We can also confirm that no single pupil was kidnapped from the school.

"Other than the three teachers previously mentioned, no staff or pupil of the school is missing following the attack."

"The Military and other security personnel in the Birnin Gwari general area, are in hot pursuit of the bandits, to ensure that the three kidnapped persons are rescued safely," Aruwan said.

In the meantime, the commissioner disclosed that troops of the Nigerian Army on patrol in the Faka general area of Chikun Local Government Area, rescued a young boy found wandering in the Faka forest.

He said the boy was kidnapped over a week ago in the Kudenden area of Chikun Local Government, but he escaped from his captors, while his parents were still negotiating the payment of a N15 million ransom to the bandits.

"Furthermore, troops of the Nigerian Army, while on aggressive fighting patrol in a forest around Kachia and Kauru Local Government Area, found a girl, who had also escaped from bandits."

According to her statement, she was kidnapped about three weeks ago at Randa village, in Kadage general area of Kauru Local Government.

"The two children will be handed over to their families, through the Chairmen of Chikun and Kauru Local Government Areas, respectively," he said.

The Commissioner said the state government was sustaining collaborative efforts in tracking down the criminals and rescuing their hostages.

He urged the people of the state to assist the efforts of government by volunteering useful information to the Kaduna State Security Operations Room, on 09034000060 and 08170189999.