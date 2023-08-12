ADVERTISEMENT
Kaduna Gov commiserates with victims of Zaria mosque collapse

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor also urged residents of the state to offer prayers for the repose of the souls of the departed.

4 dead, 7 injured as mosque collapses on worshippers in Kaduna. [TheCable]
This is contained in a statement issued by Muhammad Shehu, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, made available to newsmen in Kaduna .

Sani expressed sadness at the news of the collapse of the iconic mosque and the attendant loss of lives to the incident.

He thanked Emir Amb. Ahmed Bamalli, the Emir of Zaria for his fatherly role in rallying his subjects to carry out rescue operations, and offer assistance to the injured.

The governor also commended the efforts of the first-responders, medical personnel and residents of Zaria in rescuing the survivors.

Sani said that some government officials, led by Alhaji Balarabe Lawal, Secretary to the State Government, had gone to Zaria to assess the situation and attend the funeral of the deceased.

He said the government had ordered an immediate investigation into the cause of the unfortunate incident.

He noted that the Zaria Central Mosque constructed in the 1830s, had for decades opened its doors to Muslim faithful from all parts of the world.

NAN reports that no fewer than four worshippers died when a part of the Zaria Central Mosque collapsed on Friday.

