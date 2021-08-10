RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kaduna gets new CP, predecessor promoted to Assistant IG

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Abdullahi Mudassiru, the new Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, has assumed office.

The new Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, Mr Abdullahi Mudasiru. [NAN]
The new Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, Mr Abdullahi Mudasiru. [NAN]

Mr Mohammed Jalige, Public Relations Officer of the Command, in a statement on Monday in Kaduna, said that Mudassiru took over from Mr Umar Muri who had been promoted to Assistant Inspector-General.

Recommended articles

The new commissioner hails from Katsina State and holds a Bachelor of science degree in Political science from the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto.

He was enlisted into the Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police on 3rd March, 1990 and trained at Police College Kaduna.

Mudassiru has served in several Commands and Police formations in various capacities among which is the Officer in Charge of the Abia command of the defunct Anti-robbery Squad.

He was equally at a time a Unit Commander in the Police Mobile Force, a Divisional Police Officer in Tudun Wada, Kaduna and several other Divisions across the country.

At the strategic managerial cadre of the Force, he was Area Commander in wudil, Kano State, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State and Ahoda, Rivers State, the statement added.

The statement quoted Mudassiru as charging officers and men of the Command to be focused in the responsibility of maintaining law and order without jettisoning professionalism.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

COAS Yahaya launches welfare flight for troops

Kaduna gets new CP, predecessor promoted to Assistant IG

APC scolds Delta govt for appointing too many Commissioners

COVID-19: Lagos sees upsurge in infections as NCDC records 442 cases

Ogun traditional ruler withdraws Okorocha’s chieftaincy title

Top Boko Haram commanders beg Nigerians for forgiveness

You can’t remain analogue, manual mode, INEC Chairman tells staff

NBA orders boycott of Benin High Court over alleged harassment by judge

Buses burnt, police officers killed during IPOB's sit-at-home Monday in Southeast