Kaduna assembly abolishes metropolitan authorities for effective local governance

The Speaker, Dahiru Liman, passed the bill for a law to repeal the law after the Chairman, of the Joint Committee on the Three Authorities’ law and Judicial Law, presented a report to the house.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mahmud Lawal, Ali Kalat and Auwal Muhammad presented a report for a bill to repeal Zaria, Kafanchan and Kaduna Capital Territory Authorities, respectively.

The house also repealed the law establishing the Fire and Public Safety Law No.20 of 2018 and enacted the Kaduna State Fire and Public Safety Law, of 2024. The law was enacted after the chairman of the Joint Committee on Security and Intelligence and Judiciary, Munirat Suleiman, presented a report on the bill to the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after the session, Mahmud Lawal, a member representing Zaria City Constituency and the chairman of the joint committee Zaria Metropolitan Authority and judiciary said the repeal was necessary and timely.

“With the recent judgement by the Supreme Court and going through the provisions of our constitution which stipulated the functions of local governments in Nigeria.

“We come to realise that the existence of the metropolitan authorities are not possible if we go by the functions of the local governments.

“Most of the activities of the metropolitan authorities by the law is supposed to be carried out by the local government functions,” he said.