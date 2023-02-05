ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kaduna APC primary election turns bloody as hoodlums invade venue

News Agency Of Nigeria

Thugs and hoodlums invaded the venue of Kaduna North senatorial district primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday and turned the exercise rowdy and bloody.

Kaduna APC primary election turns bloody as hoodlums invade venue. [NLCHeadquarters]
Kaduna APC primary election turns bloody as hoodlums invade venue. [NLCHeadquarters]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that cameras and other electronic gadgets of some journalists were confiscated by loyalists of one of the aspirants.

The thugs invaded the venue when delegates from Sabon Gari area of Kaduna were called to cast their votes.

The thugs brandished different kinds of weapons and injured some delegates.

Police spokesman in the state, ASP Mohammed Jalige, did not take his calls to confirm the incident.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NSCDC arrests 8 suspects, seizes 7 trucks with fake AGO in Akwa Ibom

NSCDC arrests 8 suspects, seizes 7 trucks with fake AGO in Akwa Ibom

Buhari renews pledge to support Tinubu, describes him as trusted successor

Buhari renews pledge to support Tinubu, describes him as trusted successor

Buratai: Ex-Army chief solicits support for Tinubu, APC

Buratai: Ex-Army chief solicits support for Tinubu, APC

Buhari has indeed subdued Boko Haram — Buratai

Buhari has indeed subdued Boko Haram — Buratai

Again, another aide dumps Tambuwal for APC

Again, another aide dumps Tambuwal for APC

Kaduna APC primary election turns bloody as hoodlums invade venue

Kaduna APC primary election turns bloody as hoodlums invade venue

Zamfara shares N10m, rice to victims of banditry

Zamfara shares N10m, rice to victims of banditry

NNPC: Plans to end petroleum products diversion begin

NNPC: Plans to end petroleum products diversion begin

BVAS won’t fail – INEC Chairman assures Nigerians

BVAS won’t fail – INEC Chairman assures Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Buhari

Buhari begs Nigerians to give him 7 days to resolve new notes crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari

BREAKING: Court dismisses suit seeking Buhari's sack

athlete running at the Lagos city Marathon

Lagos govt announces travel advisory for Lagos City Marathon

Banks will still accept old Naira notes after February 10 - Emefiele.

CBN will still accept old Naira notes after February 10 - Emefiele