Report shows Buhari's minister, Kachikwu, lied about university degree

Kachikwu Report shows Buhari's minister lied about university degree

The minister's claim of being awarded a first class honours degree has been discovered to be a lie.

  • Published:
Kachikwu: Buhari's minister lied about university degree play Ibe Kachikwu (left) with President Muhammadu Buhari (right) (NAN)

An investigative report by Premium Times has revealed that the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, has allegedly been lying about his university degree awarded by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

The minister has made several public claims that he graduated from the institution with a first class honours, a claim that's repeated on his official biography page on the website of the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and his Wikipedia page.

"Dr. Ibe Kachikwu is a distinction graduate of Law from the University of Nigeria Nsukka and Nigerian Law School. He bagged First Class degree in Law and was best graduand and multiple awards winner from both Institutions," his profile read.

A screen shot of Kachikwu's profile on the website of the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources website. play

A screen shot of Kachikwu's profile on the website of the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources website.

(Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources)

 

The minister's most public claim of his degree came while he was speaking during the 17th anniversary celebrations of the Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA) held at the church headquarters in Abuja in 2016.

He said, "…I went to Ife (Obafemi Awolowo University) to try and read medicine and I was there for two weeks and then I got admission to read law. My Father drove all the way to Ife to meet me and he asked, why do you want to go to the University?

"And I said, my ambition is to be a doctor and he said, why are you taking the line of what he called least resistance? And I said, what do you mean by that and he said, well, if you want to be a doctor why don't you just go and read PHD, get to the very top…

"My dad was talking to a little boy and that got me. So, I packed my bag, left the school of medicine and went to read law.

"And, I got in there, got a scholarship and became the best student, I had a first class in that institution (UNN)."

According to a fact check by the DUBAWA and Premium Times, it's been discovered that the minister didn't graduate with first class honours, but with a second class upper degree. He joined the institution to study law in 1974 and graduated in 1978.

A copy of Kachikwu's UNN certificate as obtained by Premium Times play

A copy of Kachikwu's UNN certificate as obtained by Premium Times

(Premium Times)

Kachikwu joins a growing list of the country's public officials who have been caught in scandals involving academic certificates. Kemi Adeosun was recently forced to resign as the Minister of Finance after a Premium Times investigation revealed that she had forged an exemption certificate for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) after failing to serve.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

