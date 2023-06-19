Justice Bulkachuwa rejects husband's accusations, affirms judicial integrity

Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa, her husband, openly admitted to influencing his wife to secure favourable court judgments for his friends in the Senate.

Justice Bulkachuwa has dismissed the claims made by her husband, asserting her unwavering dedication to upholding the principles of her office.

In a statement released over the weekend, the esteemed legal figure asserted that throughout her illustrious 40-year career, she never once compromised her oath of office for the sake of any individual or group.

Refuting the allegations, Justice Bulkachuwa firmly stated, "My decisions were always based on the facts, the law, and in accordance with my conscience and oath of office." She further defended her integrity, assuring the public that, as the President of the Court of Appeal, she never meddled with the independence of her fellow justices in the execution of their judicial duties.

The remarks made by Senator Bulkachuwa, however, triggered a wave of outrage. Olisa Agbakoba, a former president of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), reacted strongly to the senator's comments, demanding the arrest of the former lawmaker.