JUST IN: Tinubu appoints Ali Nuhu as MD of Film Corporation
Tinubu also appointed Obi Asika as the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture.
This is also as the President approved the appointment of 10 others as new heads of agencies under the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy.
This development is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity in Abuja, on Friday, January 12, 2024.
The presidential spokesman said Tinubu charged the new appointees to discharge their duties in accordance with the highest standards of professionalism, diligence, and patriotism.
The appointees are Nuhu, Managing Director, Nigerian Film Corporation; Tola Akerele, Director-General, National Theatre and Dr Shaibu Husseini, Director-General, National Films and Censors Board.
Also appointed are Obi Asika, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture; Aisha Adamu Augie, Director-General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Culture and Ekpolador-Ebi Koinyan, Chief Conservator, National War Museum.
Others appointed are Ahmed Sodangi, Director-General, National Gallery of Art; Chaliya Shagaya, Director-General, National Institute of Archeology and Museums Studies and Hajiya Khaltume Bulama Gana, Artistic Director, National Troupe of Nigeria.
The rest are Otunba Biodun Ajiboye, Director-General, National Institute for Cultural Orientation and Ramatu Abonbo Mohammed, Director-General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments.
