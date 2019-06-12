President Muhammadu Buhari has renamed the National Stadium, Abuja after Chief Moshood Abiola, the presumed winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election.

While delivering his Democracy Day speech at the Eagle Square, Abuja on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, Buhari said the stadium will now be known as Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

Abiola was the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election which was annulled by then-military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida.

After Abiola refused to give up his mandate, he was imprisoned in 1994 and he died in custody under suspicious circumstances on July 7, 1998, four years after his arrest.

Last year, President Buhari announced that June 12 would replace May 29 as Nigeria's Democracy Day as it's a more symbolic day for the nation's transition from military rule back to democracy.

Buhari also conferred a post-humous award of Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on Abiola and apologised to his family, on behalf of the Federal Government, for his death in the struggle to hold on to his mandate.

While speaking on Wednesday, Buhari said correcting injustice is a prerequisite for peace and unity.