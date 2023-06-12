How UK, US governments dealt with Nigeria over June 12 annulment

The June 12 episode underscored Nigeria's collective struggle for democracy. It was a political dream that unified the country with a population of approximately 90 million at the time.

With his message of hope, the adjudged winner of June 12 presidential election, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola had inspired the masses to believe in his government. Nigerians all over the country bought into his campaign and were waiting for Abiola's presidency to bring them the better Nigeria he promised.

Unfortunately, Babangida botched nation's dream. He stabbed the hope of the people and threw the country into a violent crisis by annulling the election widely acknowledged fairest and freest poll in the history of Nigeria.

The annulment simultaneously obliterated the success of the struggle that led to the June 12 election and marked the beginning of another struggle for democracy.

Sadly, Abiola's efforts to reclaim his mandate led to the assassination of his wife, Kudirat Abiola in Lagos in 1996. Two years later, the billionaire businessman paid the supreme sacrifice for the rebirth of the democracy Nigerians now enjoy.

Meanwhile, the resentment that followed the unjust annulment must have given Babangida a series of sleepless nights that he decided to step aside when he could no longer stand the heat of his decision.

The despicable action of the former Head of State consequently turned world powers against Nigeria as the development sparked a civil unrest that led to the death of over 100 people.

Outside the country, the governments of the United Kingdom and the United States of America did not only reject the annulment but also announced some sanctions against Nigeria.

On June 24, 1993, the British government imposed some sanctions on Nigeria to ensure the will of the people prevailed on Babangida’s despicable action.

Hence, the British government discontinued military training courses for members of the Nigerian armed forces in the U.K.

The British government also suspended assistance to the National War College in Lagos and withdrew the British military advisory team.

Furthermore, the UK government imposed visa restrictions on members of the Nigerian armed forces, the National Guard, as well as the Nigerian State Security and Intelligence Services and their dependents.

To crown it all, the British authorities discontinued special treatment for visa applications from officials of the Nigerian federal government, state governments, and parastatals.

On its part, the government of the United States cancelled all foreign assistance to Nigeria, with the exception of humanitarian aid.

In July 1993, the US announced that commercial military sales would be reviewed on a case-by-basis, with the presumption of denial.

The US sanction against Nigeria brought about the stoppage of $450,000 aid, and the expulsion of Nigeria’s military attache to the US.