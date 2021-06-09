Judiciary workers suspend strike
The strike meant that cases could not be heard in courts and judges have been on holiday.
Pulse Nigeria
Recommended articles
Courtrooms will now reopen nationwide on Monday, June 14, 2021.
JUSUN embarked on an indefinite nationwide strike in April to protest poor working conditions and non implementation of financial autonomy across the states and the center.
Details shortly...
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng