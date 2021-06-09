RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Judiciary workers suspend strike

The strike meant that cases could not be heard in courts and judges have been on holiday.

A Nigerian court (Punch)
Nigerian Judiciary Pulse Nigeria

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has suspended a strike action that has paralysed courts, administration of justice and the third arm of government across the country since April.

Courtrooms will now reopen nationwide on Monday, June 14, 2021.

JUSUN embarked on an indefinite nationwide strike in April to protest poor working conditions and non implementation of financial autonomy across the states and the center.

