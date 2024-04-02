ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

JTF rescues 9 kidnap victims, arrests 10 suspects in Niger Delta raid

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 10 suspected kidnappers were arrested in the rescue of the victims who included an NYSC member and a Navy rating.

JTF rescues 9 kidnap victims, arrests 10 suspects in Niger Delta raid
JTF rescues 9 kidnap victims, arrests 10 suspects in Niger Delta raid

Recommended articles

Rear Admiral John Okeke, Commander of the joint military force deployed to the Niger Delta, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday night.

Okeke said that 10 suspected kidnappers were arrested in the rescue of the victims who included an NYSC member and a Navy rating.

“In continuation to ensure the safety of lives and property in the Niger Delta Region, the gallant troops of the Joint Task Force South South Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), comprising troops of Quick Response Force (QRF) of Headquarters OPDS, Land, Maritime and Air Components on Monday, April 1, 2024, rescued nine kidnap victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The freed victims were kidnapped on 29 March 2024, along Patani-Ughelli Road in Delta State.

“During the rescue operation, 10 suspects in connection with the kidnap incident were arrested. Amongst the rescued victims is a Naval Rating and an NYSC member,” Okeke said.

The JTF Commander subsequently warned criminal elements within the Niger Delta region to desist from their nefarious activities as there will be no haven for them in the region as troops will not leave any stone unturned in ensuring a conducive environment for the safety of lives and properties.

Okeke also commended the troops for their gallantry and efforts in the rescue operation. He urged the general public to always provide useful information to security agencies on criminal activities within their communities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is responsible for public awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria [Global Giving]

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

Over 8,000 migrants drown in 2023 trying to reach greener pastures [Sudan Tribune]

Over 8,000 migrants drown in 2023 trying to reach greener pastures

Paul Akintelure died on Tuesday after a brief illness in Lagos [Businessday]

Ondo APC governorship aspirant Paul Akintelure is dead

Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu. [Twitter:@mcjoeclassic]

Gov Otu sets up 8-man committee to tackle illegal mining in Cross River