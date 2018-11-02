Pulse.ng logo
Journalist commits suicide on Lagos Third Mainland Bridge

Journalist dies after jumping into lagoon from Third Mainland Bridge in apparent suicide

The man's corpse has been retrieved and taken to Ebute Ero police division.

  Published:
Journalist commits suicide on Lagos Third Mainland Bridge play Divers recover the corpse of suicide victim from the lagoon under Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, on Friday, November 2, 2018 (Twitter/@rrslagos767)

An unidentified man has died after he jumped into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State in the early hours of Friday, November 2, 2018.

According to a brief statement by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command, the man's corpse has been retrieved and taken to Ebute Ero police division.

His corpse was recovered through the combined efforts of the RRS, Marine Police, and local divers.

 

According to a report by TheCable, the man was a journalist with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria.

Eyewitnesses said the man had pretended he needed to urinate to stop the commercial bus conveying him and some of his colleagues to work before diving immediately into the lagoon.

The Third Mainland Bridge had also been the scene of the suicide of a woman who similarly jumped into the lagoon in June 2018.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

