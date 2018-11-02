Journalist dies after jumping into lagoon from Third Mainland Bridge in apparent suicide

news

An unidentified man has died after he jumped into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State in the early hours of Friday, November 2, 2018.

According to a brief statement by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command, the man's corpse has been retrieved and taken to Ebute Ero police division.

His corpse was recovered through the combined efforts of the RRS, Marine Police, and local divers.

According to a report by TheCable, the man was a journalist with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria.

Eyewitnesses said the man had pretended he needed to urinate to stop the commercial bus conveying him and some of his colleagues to work before diving immediately into the lagoon.