Jos Unrest: Police take over troubled areas

Killings Police take over troubled areas in Jos

DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, announced this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos.

Massive killings and destructions of over 200 lives and millions worth of properties of Plateau state citizens.

Massive killings and destructions of over 200 lives and millions worth of properties of Plateau state citizens.

The Plateau Police Command, says it has mobilised its armed personnel to quell unrest in some parts of Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

He said the command received news of disturbances in some parts of the area.

“We are aware of the situation around some parts of Jos North, but it has been brought under control by our men. We have deployed our armed personnel to affected parts,’’ he said.

The Police spokesman said no death was reported, but promised to make casualty figures known if any.

However, Mr Boniface John, a witness, told NAN that gunshots were heard between Lamingo junction and Angwan Rukuba area near University of Jos staff quarters, forcing residents and commuters to scamper for safety.

John said he ran from the Lamingo junction to British America junction on foot, following sound from sporadic gunshots.

I saw people running and I was told that someone was killed. I also heard sound of gun shots from different angles,’’ he said.

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

