Jos motorists, commuters lament NNPCL’s fuel price hike from ₦617 to ₦897

The NNPCL on Monday increased the pump price of PMS from ₦617 to ₦897 at its outlets.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), correspondent who went around Jos on Wednesday, observed that major and other marketers were dispensing the product between ₦970 and ₦1,100.

While many fuel stations are without the product, NAN observed long queues at NNPCL Mega Station, Dogon Karfe, and NNPCL Station Mararaba Jamaa, as well as the Mobil Filling Station in Hwolshe, Jos.

A motorist, Ruth Hoke, described the recent increase as the "highest level of insensitivity by the NNPCL and the Federal Government”. Hoke said that Nigerians were undergoing excruciating pains as a result of the current high cost of products and services, yet they were now being punished more with another increase in the price of petrol.

She expressed worry that the prices of goods that were unaffordable, causing untold hardships, would witness an astronomical increase as a result of the recent hike in the PMS.

"While salaries and wages remain stagnant, the government keeps increasing the pump price at the detriment of the poor masses,” she said.

A tricycle rider, Michael Joseph, told NAN that the government needed to consider the effect of its policies on the masses. Joseph said that many people now preferred to trek instead of boarding commercial cars or tricycles.

According to him, the people who have no choice but to use their services, are now being forced to beg for discounts on the fares.

“We need the government to care for the masses because Nigerian masses are suffering.

“We are buying ₦1000 and above, how much are we going to carry a passenger?

“This is the job we created for ourselves, yet the government is bringing policies that will put us out of business,” Joseph added.

Another tricyclist, Felix Longji, said that he was in the queue to buy at the Hwolshe Mobil Filling Station on Tuesday at the usual price of ₦670, only to discover that they were dispensing at ₦920. Lonji however, said though the pump price had increased, he was yet to increase his charges.

According to him, many are sick and many others have even died because of hardship so some of them are being considerate even in business. The tricycle rider appealed to the government to reduce the price of fuel to mitigate the sufferings of Nigerians.

