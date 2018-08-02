Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Jones Abiri taken to court two years after DSS arrest

Jones Abiri Journalist taken to court two years after DSS arrest

Abiri's appearance in court has elicited reaction from a group, Enough is Enough Nigeria, EiE, after his two years in detention.

  • Published:
Jones Abiri taken to court two years after DSS arrest play

Abiri's appearance in court has elicited reaction from a group, Enough is Enough Nigeria, EiE, after his two years in detention.

(Twitter/EiE)

A Nigerian journalist, Jones Abiri, was brought to a court in Abuja, Nigeria, two years after he was arrested by the Department of State Services, DSS.

Abiri, publisher of the Weekly Source, a newspaper based in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, was arrested in 2016 for allegedly being the leader of the joint revolutionary council of the Joint Niger Delta Liberation Force, a separatist group.

He was alleged to have planned to bomb oil installations as claimed by the government.

On Friday, July 28, 2018, Magistrate Chukwuemeka Nweke, granted bail to the defendants after their first arraignment since July 2016.

The magistrate approved August 8, 2018 as date to vary the bail conditions.

However, Abiri's counsel, Bala Dakum had described the bail conditions granted on Friday, July 28, 2018 as too stringent for his client.

ALSO READ: Delta invites NDA militants to talk about bombing threat

I am innocent of the charges - Abiri

While speaking with reporters after he was arraigned in court on Thursday, Abiri also denied demanding money from oil companies.

play (Twitter/EiE)

 

The alleged offence was that I sent a threat message to Nigerian Agip Oil Company and Shell, demanding the sum of N250 million from them… I don’t know of this,” the journalist said.

EiE Nigeria reacts to Abiri's arraignment

Abiri's appearance in court has elicited reaction from a group, Enough is Enough Nigeria, EiE, after his two years in detention.

"After two years in custody without trial, the Department of State Services finally produced the publisher of Weekly Source Magazine, Jones Abiri in court today. He was arrested in Yenagoa on July 21,2016. 2 years too long in a democracy," EiE tweeted.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Saraki Senate President hails Oshiomhole, Osinbajo after dumping APCbullet
2 Saraki Senate President says Buhari’s anti-corruption war is being...bullet
3 In Lagos Fuel tanker explodes, affects Ecobank buildingbullet

Related Articles

Herdsmen/Farmers Presidency says politicians responsible for crisis
Chibok Girls Only 15 students are alive, others have been killed – Ahmad Salkida reveals
Nnamdi Kanu No 2019 election without IPOB leader, wife vows
Ali Ndume Govt knows 'sponsors of Boko Haram', says Senator
Judges’ Arrest NJC to stop media from publishing details of cases against justices
Corruption Judges, judicial workers barred from accepting gifts
Saraki Court orders Dalung, DSS to pay senate president’s aide N20m
Frankly Speaking With Jola Sotubo Nigeria’s looters are too many to name
Reno omokri Welcome to President Buhari’s new, improved Nigeria – GEJ's ex-aide writes
DSS NUJ sues agency over unlawful detention of journalist, demands N5m compensation

Local

President Buhari meets Gambian leader, Adama Barrow, at Aso Rock
Buhari President meets Gambian leader, Adama Barrow in Aso Rock
L-R: Brig.-Gen. K. Muktah presenting the cup to Maj. Augustine Uba,9 Brigade team leader, after emerging the winner for the combat proficiency competition at Ikeja Cantoment, Lagos.
In Lagos 9 Brigade wins army combat proficiency competition
Speaker House of Assembly lauds FG over deployment of troops
In Zamfara Expose suspicious persons among you, Speaker urges IDPs
Ngele Oruta Stadium Ebonyi.
In Ebonyi Govt stops use of Ngele Oruta Stadium for political rallies