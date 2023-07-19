Don't be surprised if you see me with Tinubu every week, Jonathan tells Nigerians

The former President said this on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, during his visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he held a meeting with President Tinubu.

Jonathan, who leads the mediation mission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Special Envoy in Mali said his role requires him to meet with President Tinubu frequently.

While addressing reporters after his meeting with the President, Jonathan said Nigerians should not be surprised when they see him frequenting the Presidential Villa because as ECOWAS mediator in Mali, he has a lot to discuss with President Tinubu about the challenges facing the West-Africa sub-region.

He said, “I’ve been a part of ECOWAS since 2020 as the ECOWAS Mediator in Mali and now that we’re lucky our President has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS I will be coming here almost every week.

“So, Nigerians should not be surprised because we have a lot of challenges in the sub-region and those were the things we were discussing.”

This is Jonathan’s second visit to the Presidential Villa since Tinubu assumed office as Nigeria’s 16th president.