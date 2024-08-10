Jonathan calls for more investment in digital infrastructure to enhance learning

A statement by Eze Ikechukwueze, Media Adviser to Jonathan, quoted him making the call in Kampala. in his remarks at the 13th graduation ceremony of the Cavendish University Uganda.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jonathan is the Chancellor of the institution.

He said that such investment was important to improve the value of education in a world that is increasingly being driven by technology.

He said that the rapid pace of technological advancement required a forward-thinking approach for graduates to be able to successfully navigate both the opportunities and challenges it presented.

He commended the CUU for always striving to be at the forefront of educational innovation while affirming that the institution recognised the transformative potential of technology in education.

According to him, CUU has not committed itself to providing students with an unparalleled learning experience.

“This forward-thinking approach has established CUU as a leader in technology-enabled learning,” he said.

He extolled the new graduates for their hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

He charged them to seek to make a difference in the world in line with the mission of Cavendish University towards innovative transformation of society.

Jonathan also urged the graduates to embrace lifelong learning, cultivate an innovative mindset, develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills, build strong networks, and commit to ethical and responsible leadership.

“The world is evolving at an unprecedented rate. To remain relevant and competitive, you must commit to continuous learning.

“Seek out new knowledge, acquire new skills, and stay curious. Lifelong learning is not just a necessity but a mindset that will keep you adaptable and innovative,” he said.

“Cultivate resilience to withstand setbacks and adaptability to thrive in changing environments.

“Your resilience will enable you to bounce back from failures and emerge stronger.

“As you achieve success, remember to lead with integrity and responsibility.

“Use your skills and influence to contribute positively to society. Ethical leadership is crucial in building a sustainable and just world,” he said.