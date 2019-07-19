Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday assured Nigerians that the country would get above its insecurity issues in no distant time.

Jonathan gave the assurance at the public presentation of the book ”Not by Might, Nor by Power” and the launch of the Nicholas Okoh Foundation in Abuja.

He said that insecurity had been with us for a while now but collectively we must resolve the insecurity issues in the country.

He added that every challenge the country was facing would be subdued because “talks are ongoing, leaders are talking, both political and traditional leaders are talking”.

He, however, urged those in leadership positions at all levels to show reasonable level of discipline and humanity at all times.

Jonathan described the Anglican Primate as a man of truth, humble and disciplined and enjoined all Christians to emulate him.

His Grace, Most Rev Nicholas Okoh, Primate of all Nigeria, stressed that individuals should embrace security initiative because anything contrary would destroy the country and everyone would perish.

Okoh insisted that the appropriate authorities with the constitutional responsibility should rise up and overhaul the security architecture of the country.

”We must speak the truth at all times, because the truth will heal, build and define because any other thing will not help us.

”We will continue to call on the government to do what they (officials) need to do.

”I have been looking and assessing situations and profering solutions, so, I decided that it should be published.

Okoh said that the purpose of the book was mainly for Christians to gain knowledge because he was not satisfied with the Christianity in Nigeria today.

”There is a yellowing down in our profession from what we say and what we do and it is discrediting us very badly.

”We want our children and followers to know that we have not arrived yet, it is not enough to clap hand and dance or sing throughout the night, we must back it up with moral integrity.

”Young pastors should not be in a hurry, although I have observed that many are in a hurry.

“As a true man of God, you must speak only what God asks you to speak; you must speak and stand for the truth at all times,” he said.

According to Okoh, the book would be an inspiration to fellow Anglicans and Christians at large.

He also said that it would equally be a reference material for preachers of the Gospel.

He further said that the Nicholas Okoh Foundation, an NGO, is aimed at promoting good leadership and foster responsive and ethical governance.

”The NGO will promote youth empowerment programmes, skills acquisition schemes and vocational trainings.

”It will also promote poverty alleviation scheme through seminars, trainings and similar fora, create a platform for importation of life skills, mentorship programmes and leadership apprenticeship.

”It also aims at sponsoring missionaries and promote missionary work in rural communities and undertake any other humanitarian work that the foundation may from time to time deem necessary.

”It will also create food bank for orphanages, old people’s homes, internally displaced persons camps and other victims of emergencies, distress, natural disasters and so on,” he said.

Okoh stressed that the foundation would be a complete package to serve God and humanity.